UBL reinforces responsible drinking at 2025 Bell ObaFest

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) strengthened its commitment to responsible drinking at this year’s Bell ObaFest by rolling out activities that encouraged moderation and discouraged drunk driving. Amidst the ongoing enjoyments at Millennium Park on Saturday, revellers were invited into a dedicated responsible-drinking zone, where they took part in quick questionnaires and light-hearted trivia sessions designed to deliver practical safety messages in a fun and engaging way.

As part of the effort, Bell ObaFest, through its partnership with Coca-Cola handed out more than 2000 litres of water. Hydration points were also set up at the responsible drinking zones with water dispensers and bottled water, making it easy for revellers to stay hydrated throughout the day.

Uganda Breweries Limited Sustainability Manager Pamela Bayenda noted that the company’s focus goes beyond providing great adult beverages as it makes sure people enjoy themselves safely.

“While people enjoy our wide variety of adult beverage options, we strive to ensure that they do so with caution and responsibility. For every 2–3 beers, our teams were around to encourage hydration, and our SafeBoda partnership came in handy to offer safe transportation to revellers,” she said.

Bell Lager Brand Manager Lilian Kansiime, praised the festival attendees for embracing the responsible drinking initiatives as a part of this year’s Bell Flavor experience.

“We’re proud to have brought all these people together for a great time while reinforcing the importance of safety and moderation at this year’s Bell ObaFest. We appreciate and responsibly toast to all our partners and especially the wholesome and flavorful experience,” she said.

To make the event more engaging, the festival offered a lively mix of games such as life-size chess and draught boards, ludo, and a mini-golf setup. A major highlight was an interactive survey completed by over 800 participants on the consequences of drink-driving, while also giving them a chance to win some branded items as souvenirs to go with the day’s experience.

Through these efforts, UBL once again showed its commitment to creating a fun, memorable and safe festival experience for everyone who attended the biggest celebration of beer in Uganda.