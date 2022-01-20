UBL announces stimulus package for bars ahead of full economy reopening

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Through Raising the Bar campaign, UBL announced a stimulus- package to relieve the unprecedented burden on bars by providing support to these businesses to adopt new practices to welcome customers back and operate safely.

Emmy Hashikimana, the Marketing and Innovations Director (UBL) said that Raising the Bar was conceived following various discussions with their customers in the bar business regarding the kind of support they would need following the pandemic.

“The overreaching feedback was the need for support with space enhancement to increase capacity, support social distancing and reduce the impact of operating below full capacity, support with the implementation of hygiene measures and training for bar staff”, Hashikimana said.

Speaking at the launch of this initiative, Acting Managing Director Eunice Waweru noted that several businesses are in distress due to the prolonged period of closure as a result of the COVID-19 containment measures that’s why they saw the need to come in and ease the burden of yet another unprecedented financial shock by extending support to bars in different areas of the country.

Hashikimana said that the programme provides two-fold support covering; space enhancement through the provision of items such as mobile bars, chairs, tables operators and support with the implementation of hygiene measures through the provision of supplies like masks, sanitiser dispensers but also training and practical skills support.

UBL’s 2.1 billion stimulus package is funding directed towards the purchase of materials for bar space enhancement under the Bell Lager Raising the Bar UG Initiative starting 24th January 2022, bars from Kampala, Mukono and Wakiso were identified.

Speaking at the launch of the vaccination drive, the Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr Diana Atwine applauded the beer company and the private sector at large for supplementing government efforts in the fight against the pandemic urging citizens to continue going for vaccination, that it’s the only way we can get closer to defeating this dangerous virus.