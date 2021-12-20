UBA Uganda wins URA’s trailblazer award

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | United Bank for Africa received the Trailblazer Award 2021 from Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) at the 16th Taxpayers’ Appreciation Awards 2021.

The lender was recognized for being the first bank to adopt the swipe and pay (Visa card/MasterCard-enabled) payment method in Uganda. The swipe and pay method, enables customers to use bank cards to pay their taxes online.

The Trailblazer Award was handed over by Evelyn Anite, the Minister of Finance for Investment and Privatization to Kenneth Kisambira, the UBA Head Corporate and Commercial Banking and Diana Nansikombi, the Regional Head Embassies, Multilaterals & Development Organizations East & Southern Africa.

UBA Uganda integrated with the URA system to enable the swipe and pay method in 2016, allowing both UBA and non UBA bank customers to pay taxes directly on the URA website.

Commenting on the award, Chioma A. Mang, the Managing Director UBA Uganda said, “We are honoured to receive this award from URA. UBA is a leader in innovation and we aspire to provide advanced digital solutions to support our clients achieve their objectives more efficiently. We thank URA for the Trailblazer Award and recognition, and we pledge to continue innovating and leading in the area of Financial technology.”