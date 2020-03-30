UBA to offer Uganda with US$150,000 as COVID-19 relief support

Kampala, Uganda | Isaac Khisa | Uganda government is set to receive US$150,000 from the pan-African lender, United Bank for Africa, as part of its efforts to stem the effects of the devastating coronavirus.

The support is part of the US$14 million kitty that UBA has announced through its UBA Foundation to catalyse a comprehensive Pan-African response to the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic.

The donation is expected to provide significant and much needed support to Uganda and 19 other African countries by supplying relief materials, critical care facilities and financial support to governments.

The Pan-African bank will fund a medical centre immediately in Lagos, Nigeria with beds for isolation and ICU facilities managed and operated in partnership with Heirs Holdings’ healthcare subsidiary, Avon Medical Hospital.

In addition, UBA is providing a free telemedicine platform, that is physician- led, to provide direct access to medical advice to citizens, in compliance with social distancing requirements.

UBA Group Chairman Tony Elumelu said: ‘This is a time when we must all play our part. This global epidemic must bring citizens, governments and business leaders together – and quickly. As we see a rapidly increasing number of cases of the coronavirus in Nigeria and Africa, the private sector has to work hand in hand with various Governments in stemming the spread of the global pandemic.

He added: “we commend the efforts of governments and we are keen to partner and contribute our resources to the collective effort that will ensure the response to the pandemic is swift and effective’.

UBA operates in 20 African countries and globally in the United Kingdom, the United States and France.