U.S. House passes bill on access to contraception

The Independent July 22, 2022 WORLD 1 Comment

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. File Photo

Washington, U.S. | Xinhua | The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill on Thursday to protect access to contraception nationwide.

The legislation, titled the Right to Contraception Act, cleared the Democratic-led chamber in a 228-195 vote.

The measure, which seeks to codify access to contraceptives on the federal level, would allow individuals to obtain and use birth control and safeguard a health care provider’s ability to supply such products.

It remains to be seen if the bill would receive enough votes from Republicans to get through the evenly divided Senate.

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month, eliminating the constitutional protection of abortion rights for women.

Conservative Justice Clarence Thomas penned a concurring opinion on the decision, signaling rulings on marriage equality and contraception should also be reconsidered.

The House passed a bill on marriage equality on Tuesday.

