U.S. arms producers take nearly half of global Top 100 revenues in 2024

HELSINKI | Xinhua | Global arms revenues of the world’s 100 largest arms companies hit a record 679 billion U.S. dollars in 2024, with U.S. arms producers accounting for nearly half of the total, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said in a report released on Monday.

In 2024, the 39 U.S. companies listed in the SIPRI Top 100 recorded combined arms revenues of 334 billion dollars, up 3.8 percent year on year and accounting for close to one half of the Top 100 total. Thirty of the 39 U.S. firms increased their arms revenues, the report noted.

U.S. firm SpaceX appeared in the SIPRI Top 100 for the first time after its arms revenues more than doubled compared with 2023, reaching 1.8 billion dollars.

According to the Sweden-based think tank, revenues from sales of arms and military services by the SIPRI Top 100 arms-producing and military services companies rose by 5.9 percent year on year in 2024.

The report said the sharp increase was driven by the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, rising global and regional geopolitical tensions, and ever-higher military expenditure worldwide.

“Last year global arms revenues reached the highest level ever recorded by SIPRI as producers capitalized on high demand,” said Lorenzo Scarazzato, a researcher with SIPRI’s Military Expenditure and Arms Production Programme.

From a regional perspective, SIPRI said most of the global increase in arms revenues came from companies based in Europe and the United States. Among the 26 arms companies in the SIPRI Top 100 that are based in European countries other than Russia, 23 recorded higher arms revenues in 2024. Their combined arms revenues grew by 13 percent to 151 billion dollars. The increase was linked to demand stemming from the crisis in Ukraine, the report said.

Founded in 1966, SIPRI is an independent institute that conducts research on security, conflict and arms control. ■