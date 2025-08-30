U.S. approves sale of missiles, related equiment to Ukraine

WASHINGTON, the United States | Xinhua | The U.S. State Department has approved a possible sale of air delivered munitions and related equipment to Ukraine for an estimated cost of 825 million U.S. dollars.

The principal contractors will be Zone 5 Technologies and CoAspire, and the U.S. government is not aware of any offset agreement proposed in connection with this potential sale.

Ukraine will use funding from Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, and foreign military financing from the United States for this purchase.