Two suspects face court martial for killing police constable in Kabale

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two of the three suspects who were arrested for killing a Special Police Constable (SPC) Gracious Byaryabakabu, have been transferred to the army’s second Division headquarters in Mbarara, from where they will be arraigned before the General Court martial.

Byaryabakabu,59, was killed on January 27, by attackers who found guarding the District Electoral Commission Offices, at Makanga Hill, in Kabale municipality. His firearm, which had 30 rounds of ammunition, was taken by the killers, who also left his body tied with a rubber fastener, with cuts all over his body.

In the aftermath, three suspects were arrested in connection with the incident. They were identified as Nkwenda Mugisha Asiimwe alias Young,19, Paul Dusingizimana, 27, alias Never Give Up, and Bosco Twijomujuni. They are residents of Gatete village in Mukabaya parish, Murambi village in Rwaramba parish in Kisoro district, and Rwakaraba in Kijuguta, ward Kabale Municipality respectively.

Upon interrogation, the suspects led security officials to Nyabikoni, Northern Division, Kabale municipality where they had hidden the gun with all 30 rounds of ammunition. The Suspects also led security teams to Hakirindi in Mwanjari, Central Division, Kabale Municipality to recover pieces of army fatigue which had been stolen from the quarter guard of Kabale Resident District Commissioner, Darius Nandinda.

Elly Maate, the police spokesperson for Kigezi region told URN that two of the suspects, Asiimwe and Dusingizimana have been transferred to the Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDF) second division headquarters in Mbarara. There wasn’t enough evidence to pin the third suspect.

Dusingizimana testified that he and his colleague Mugisha Asiimwe wanted a gun to only threaten people into surrendering their money. He added that he was theoretically taught how to use a gun while under a five-year sentence in Ndorwa Government prison but had no intention to use it to kill.

Dusingizimana, however, pleaded for the release of Twinomujuni saying that he is not aware of their deals. According to Dusinzimana, they would only deceive Twinomujuni to hire them his bodaboda motorcycle disguising to be heading to look for women for sex.

Meanwhile, Asiimwe says that he was deceived by Dusinzimana to leave his home and come to Kabale to vend clothes. Mugisha says that on reaching Kabale, Dusingizimana ordered him to join robbery or lose his life and that Disinzimana killed the constable using a big stone which hit him on the head.

Dusinzimana was last year released from Ndorwa government prison after serving a five-year sentence of aggravated robbery by using a gun.

URN