Two suspected Ebola cases isolated in Kitgum General Hospital

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kitgum General Hospital on Thursday admitted its second suspected Ebola patient to the isolation unit.

Titus Komakech, the Kitgum District Disease Surveillance Focal person says that the 75-year-old woman was identified at Pajimo heath center III, where she was showing signs of Ebola, together with a 12-year-old boy.

Komakech however said the woman escaped when boarding the ambulance to Kitgum General Hospital after her son told her that there is high chance that she will be taken to Kampala and made to undergo numerous tests.

He said the woman was traced in the morning at a private health facility within the municipality, and taken to the isolation unit.

Komakech said the samples of the suspected cases were taken and results will likely be out within three days.

“We expect their results to be back within three days, but that depends also on the number of samples there,” Komakech said.

Komakech appealed to residents to be conscious and keep all preventive precautions especially when they go to the ongoing crusade being conducted at the hospital grounds.

Jimmy Segawa Ebil, the RDC of Kitgum district advised the public to remain calm, saying the cases have not yet been confirmed.

Ebil said following the outbreak of Ebola, the district reactivated the task force that was in charge of countering Covid-19, to manage the Ebola outbreak, should there be cases in Kitgum.

Health officials on September 20th announced an outbreak of Ebola after a case of the relatively rare Sudan strain was confirmed in Mubende district in the central part of the country.

