Two slices of Christmas cake could push you over the drink-drive limit

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Christmas cake is the best. Boozy, stodgy, festive deliciousness. But if you’re planning on driving, then you may want to take it easy.

Experts have warned that just two slices of the brandy-drenched dessert could put you over the legal drink-driving limit.

And it would be all too easily done. If you’ve had a single glass of wine or a beer, you might think you’re fine – forgetting about the healthy dose of spirit in the cake.

Not to mention the dollop of brandy butter on the side. The research, conducted by All Car Leasing, suggested that drivers need to think about what they eat as much as what they drink, to avoid getting into trouble and putting their safety at risk.