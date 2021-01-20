Two shot in Kanungu election violence

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two people are nursing wounds at Kanungu health centre IV after being shot in local government elections in two separate incidents.

They are Andrew Musingizi, the polling agent of Independent Kanungu LC V chairperson candidate, Sam Kajojo and Moses Kabirinda. Musingizi was shot in the stomach by unknown people while riding home on a motorcycle.

According to Musingizi, he was returning from picking his appointment letter authorizing him to work as Kajojo’s polling agent when a gunman who was travelling in a black motor vehicle shot him.

Kabirinda was shot by the security officer deployed to guard the polling agents of the National Resistance Movement-NRM candidate, Zephah Mugisha in a scuffle over allegations of voter bribery at Kembeho trading center in Kambuga sub-county.

Kabirinda is a supporter of Kajojo. Edward Muhereza, the officer-in-charge of Kanungu police station says investigations into the matter are on-going. Kajojo and Mugisha are facing the Forum for Democratic Change candidate, Vian Ayebare.

*****

URN