Two SACCOs in Namisindwa miss PDM money

Namisindwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two SACCOs in Namisindwa district have not received the third phase of Parish Development Model-PDM funds worth 200 Million Shillings.

The affected SACCOs are Butiru PDM SACCO located at Bukhabusi Sub County and Burumba PDM SAACO in Bukhaweka town council.

Robert Nawubela, a member of Butiru Sacco says that they are bitter with the district for not processing their money yet all SACCOs in the district received.

He says that they have tried to raise their concerns to district leaders but nothing has happened up to now.

Bernard Watuwa, another member from Butiru also says that the delayed release of the funds has affected their projects like poultry, fish farming, and horticulture among others which they had planned for.

Bosco Nabongo the Namisindwa Assistant Resident District Commissioner said that the delayed release of money is affecting service delivery. He promised to continue investigating the allegations of PDM extortion.

However, Andrew Wabweni the Namisindwa District PDM focal person says that a delayed payment of 100 million shillings to each of the two SACCOs was caused by a mixup in the names of the Saccos and the beneficiaries.

Wabweni says that the names of Butiru PDM SACCO beneficiaries are mistakenly appearing on the list of Bukhabusi PDM SACCO which the system can’t pay.

He says that they have written to the Kampala IT office to rectify the era such that people can get their money.

Wabweni called for patience from beneficiaries who are affected by two SACCOs in two sub-counties because as a district they are doing what it takes until they get their money.

