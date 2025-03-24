Two remanded over Norwegian’s murder in Jinja

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Jinja Grade One Magistrate Yafesi Ochieng on Friday, March 21, 2025, remanded two suspects, Sheilah Nabatanzi and Ali Kigozi, in connection with the death of a Norwegian national Robert Hausvik earlier in March in Walukuba, Jinja City. A third suspect remains on the run.

The case came to light on Monday, March 10, when a medical team from Mivule Crescent Medical Center, located along Radio Road in Jinja City, reported the discovery of a lifeless 39-year-old Norwegian male national at their facility. The body had been brought in by Nabatanzi, his girlfriend, and Kigozi, a friend, seeking medical attention. However, the medical team confirmed that the man was already dead and immediately notified the police.

Regional CID Officer Dr. Monday Johnson Agaba directed senior homicide detectives and a scene-of-crime officer, led by the OC CID of CPS Jinja Central, to investigate. Upon arrival, officers found the body in the emergency room, covered with green bedsheets, with an injury on the toes of his right leg. The body was initially taken to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital mortuary before being transferred to Mulago National Referral Hospital on March 11 for a postmortem examination.

During their arrest on March 10, Nabatanzi and Kigozi claimed that the deceased, Robert Hausvik—commonly known as “Katongole”—had committed suicide at his rented residence in Walukuba West, Block C, Maternity Cell, Jinja Southern Division. Hausvik had been living in a two-bedroom house with Nabatanzi, while Kigozi and his girlfriend, Zam Zam, occupied the second bedroom.

According to reports, on Sunday, March 9, Hausvik and Nabatanzi argued at Bourbon Bar and Lounge in Jinja City. Nabatanzi left the bar alone and returned home, while Hausvik stayed behind. He later returned, and the quarrel continued until Nabatanzi went to bed, leaving him in the sitting room. In the early hours of the morning, Kigozi allegedly discovered Hausvik hanging by his trousers.

He and Nabatanzi then transported the body to a nearby clinic before taking it to Mivule Crescent Medical Center. However, preliminary investigations according to James Mubi, the Kiira Region police spokesperson suggested a suspicious and questionable suicide. Following a forensic postmortem by Dr. Moses Byaruhanga, the Uganda Police Director of Medical Services, and Dr. Moses Ambayo, the cause of death was confirmed as murder by strangulation.

With these findings, the Resident Senior State Attorney (RSSA) sanctioned the case file, and on March 21, the suspects were arraigned before Jinja Magistrates’ Court. The court remanded Nabatanzi and Kigozi to Kirinya Prison until March 31, when they are scheduled for a case mention.

Dr. Agaba warned against disguising homicides as suicides, stressing the clear forensic distinction between the two. Meanwhile, the police continue to investigate the motive behind the murder, with SP James Mubi confirming that the search for Kigozi’s girlfriend, Zam Zam, who fled, is ongoing. The public has been urged to provide any information on her whereabouts.