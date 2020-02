Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two protesters who Wednesday afternoon jumped into Uganda Parliament’s Chamber from the visitors gallery, are being interrogated by the police.

Speaker Rebecca Kadaga halted today’s plenary for a few minutes as the Sergeant at Arms apprehended the two strangers. Debate resumed when that was done.

When the session resumed, Kadaga warned protesters to seek other ways of raising their issues, as disrupting a parliament session is unlawful.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW