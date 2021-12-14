Two pastors remanded over ritual murder

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Jinja Grade One Magistrate Agnes Musiime, on Monday evening remanded Joseph Sserubiri, his wife Felista Namaganda, and Israel Buyinza, over causing the death of four year old Zabella Trinity Nakisuyi, in September 2021.

The accused had been presented to court for the first mentioning of the charges levelled against them, following their arrest and detention at Kakira central police station.

The accused were remanded to Bugembe prisons until 11th January 2022.

They face three counts of aggravated trafficking in persons, murder, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Sserubiri, the lead pastor of Deliverance and Healing Center church Kakira, informed police authorities that he connived with Namaganda to kill Nakisuyi, with the aim of acquiring spiritual powers which would in turn attract a huge congregation of followers to his church.

He later told police that his former pastor Buyinza, the lead pastor of Deliverance and healing center church Nansana, is the one who issued him with instructions on how best he could sacrifice Nakisuyi, to suit the demands of the powerful spirits that would enable him to perform miracles for his church congregation.

Musiime however declined to heed to any of the accused persons’ plea to address her court with some of their challenges in the prosecution processes, since such prayers can only be granted in higher courts.

*****

URN