Two fishermen drown in lake Albert

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two fishermen have drowned in Lake Albert, Hoima District. The fishermen have been identified as Joseph Jabila 19 and Angomoko Jakwonga 27 both fishermen attached to Kiryamboga landing site in Tonya parish Buseruka Sub County.

Geoffrey Byensi, the Kiryamboga LCI Chairperson says that the fishermen’s boat was on Tuesday night hit by strong winds forcing it to capsize.

He says at the time of the accident there were three fishermen on the boat but one identified as Jakwonga Openjmungu survived after swimming and was rescued by other fellow fishermen.

Charles Onega an eye witness who was fishing at the time the boat capsized says it was late to save their lives since most fishermen were far away from them.

Baker Ogen a fisherman demands that government should come up with a policy of compulsory wearing of life jackets by fishermen operating on Lake Albert.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson, says that the police are yet to dispatch a team of marine divers to join local fishermen to search for the bodies.

In May two fishermen drowned in Lake Albert after their boat was hit by strong winds.

In May 2019, 17 footballers and fans drowned after a boat carrying more than 50 players and fans capsized after it was hit by strong winds near Fofo landing site in Buseruka Sub County in Hoima district.

They were heading to Runga landing site in Kibiro parish Kigorobya sub-county Hoima district for a friendly football match.

On 25th December 2016 at least 30 members of a village football team and their fans drowned in the Lake Albert in Bullisa district. They were from Kaweibanda landing site heading for a friendly football match at Runga landing site.

URN