Two dead after UPDF helicopter crashes in Gomba

The Independent January 28, 2020 News Leave a comment

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A Uganda People’s Defense Forces-UPDF helicopter has crashed on a training mission in Bulo in Gomba district.

“We regret to inform that a UPDAF Jet Ranger on a training mission has crashed. It had two crew members. Sadly, no one has survived. Investigation into the cause has   started,” said Defense Ministry Spokesperson, Brigadier General, Richard Karemire.

URN has since established from UPDF sources that one of those on the Jet Ranger AF302 was Major. Naomi Karungi, a UPDF helicopter pilot.

Brig. Gen. Karemire, says investigations into the cause of the crash have commenced.
“We offer our condolences to the family members and entire UPDF fraternity,” said Brig. Gen. Karemire.

The Deputy Defense Spokesperson, Lt. Col. Deo Akiiki told URN that they are still gathering information on the incident.

