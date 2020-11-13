Tumukunde to sue Rwampara DPC over blocked campaign meeting

Rwampara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Independent Presidential Candidate Henry Tumukunde is considering legal action against Rwampara District Police Commander Patrick Opiyo for blocking his supporters from accessing his campaign venue on Thursday.

Tumukunde, who was scheduled to meet his supporters at Kinoni playground last evening arrived to an empty venue manned by police personnel at 4:30 p.m. A bitter exchange ensued between him and Opiyo as security chased motorcyclists from parking along the highway.

Police had earlier held a meeting with Tumukunde and stopped him from campaigning along the road. Tumukunde who had just concluded a campaign meeting at Nyeihanga Town Council, Ntungamo district accused the police of disrupting his campaigns and being prejudicial.

But Opiyo denied accusations of blocking the meeting saying that his duty was to manage traffic flow along the highway.

Tumukunde subsequently used a public speaker for an open address followed by a door-to-door walk, through homes in Kinoni town.

Earlier in the day Tumukunde held a meeting with his supporters in Ntungamo District at Embassy Towers along Kategaya Road and had a free procession in town which however was disrupted by rain that lasted for two hours.

URN