Tumukunde rallies Acholi to interest themselves in politics for change

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Independent presidential candidate Gen. Henry Tumukunde has rallied the people of Acholi to pay keen interest in the country’s politics to have an informed view for a better leader and regime change.

While speaking to his supporters in Patongo and Kalongo town councils in Agago district on Wednesday, Gen Tumukunde said the electorate should not sit back and wait for change but participate in it.

Gen Tumukunde said that come January 14th, 2021, the people in Acholi sub-region should vote without hesitation for their liberation from the current regime that has been stuck in power for the last 35 years.

Gen Tumukunde also told the locals that he is in a better position to liberate them from their untold sufferings resulting from the two-decade Lord’s Resistance Army-LRA insurgency in the region.

He said the region has one of the highest unemployment rates in the country and faulted it on the bad curriculum in the education sector.

Gen Tumukunde said once elected as the president, he will bring back the glory of education that focuses on training and preparing learners for the career opportunities through introducing Focus Professionals Training- FPT.

He also made an impromptu visit at Lira Palwo Secondary School in Lira Palwo sub county where he told students that the country’s future belongs to them as the majority young people in the country.

He said their future can only be secured if what they are currently studying prepares them to be job creators rather than job seekers.

