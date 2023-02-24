Trump visits Ohio derailment site to highlight Biden’s absence: CNN

New York, U.S. | Xinhua | Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday visited the site of a train derailment, criticizing President Joe Biden’s administration’s handling of the railway disaster that spewed toxic chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio, 19 days earlier, CNN reported Wednesday.

“His trip to one of the most conservative regions of the deep-red state came with many of the hallmarks of a presidential visit, as Trump sought to contrast himself with Biden – who on Monday made a historic war zone trip to Ukraine’s capital,” said the report.

As he visited Little Beaver Creek, an Ohio River tributary near the derailment site, Trump said he thinks it is “terrible” that Biden has not yet visited the site of the Feb. 3 derailment.

“The former president’s Ohio trip came as the 2024 GOP presidential race begins to take shape, with intra-party rivals lining up to take on Trump. Other Republicans have also criticized Biden’s response to the derailment near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border,” noted the report.

The derailment of the Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic chemicals has become a political flashpoint – and Trump’s decision to travel to East Palestine has also focused new attention on his own administration’s policies that encouraged the deregulation of the rail industry, it added.