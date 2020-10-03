Trump transferred to top US military health facility

Washington, USA | THE INDEPENDENT | President Donald Trump who tested positive for COVID-19 and has some symptoms according to his medical team, is right now being taken to Walter Reed Military Medical Center as a ‘precautionary measure’.

Trump is reportedly fatigued, and is being flown out from the White House.

Trump “out of abundance of caution” will be working out of offices at Walter Reed hospital for next few days, a White House spokesperson said.

Although the White House has a medical office in the building, it does not have all the facilities that can be found at Walter Reed Medical Center.

Pres Trump walks out of the South Portico and crosses South Lawn to board Marine One for flight to Walter Reed. pic.twitter.com/cszzkVjZvO — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 2, 2020

The news came as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the country, infecting more than 7.2 million people and claiming nearly 210,000 lives, both figures the highest in the world, according to tallies by Johns Hopkins University.

The fall and the winter of 2020 and 2021 are expected to be “probably one of the most difficult times that we experience in American public health,” said Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in a webinar in July.

It’s projected that the coronavirus will incur more than 410,000 deaths by the end of the year, according to a recent report by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington. If current trends linger, daily deaths could soar to 3,000 in December, it said.

Tweets by DrEricDing