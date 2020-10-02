Trump tests positive for COVID-19, under quarantine

Washington, USA | Xinhua | U.S. President Donald Trump, who rarely wears a face mask, said early Friday morning that he and his wife, Melania, have tested positive for COVID-19, after a close aide had contracted the virus.

“We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately,” he tweeted. “We will get through this TOGETHER!”

The announcement comes hours after the president confirmed that White House counselor Hope Hicks had contracted the virus.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020