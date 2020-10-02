Friday , October 2 2020
Trump tests positive for COVID-19, under quarantine

The Independent October 2, 2020

Washington, USA | Xinhua | U.S. President Donald Trump, who rarely wears a face mask, said early Friday morning that he and his wife, Melania, have tested positive for COVID-19, after a close aide had contracted the virus.

“We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately,” he tweeted. “We will get through this TOGETHER!”

The announcement comes hours after the president confirmed that White House counselor Hope Hicks had contracted the virus.

