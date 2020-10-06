Trump ready to participate in next debate with Biden

Washington, US | Xinhua | U.S. President Donald Trump still plans to participate in the next presidential debate with 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden in Miami, Florida later this month, a campaign spokesman said on Monday.

“It is the president’s intention to debate,” Trump 2020 communications director Tim Murtaugh told local media after Trump tweeted he was checking out of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, where he stayed for three days to treat COVID-19 infection.

The president has returned to the White House, where he continues receiving around-the-clock medical care and monitoring from his physician and a team of doctors and nurses.

In a tweet posted earlier in the day, Trump said he will return to campaign trail soon and lashed out at media outlets reporting polls showed him trailing Biden.

The former U.S. vice president told reporters on Monday that he’ll listen to what experts say to determine whether it is safe for him to have the next face-off with Trump.

“I’ll do whatever the experts say is appropriate for me to do,” Biden said before boarding a flight to campaign in Florida. “Listen to the science. If scientists say that it’s safe… then I think that’s fine.”

The two candidates met in Cleveland, Ohio on Sept. 29 for the first 2020 presidential debate. The next encounter is scheduled for Oct. 15 at Miami’s Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, will host the third matchup on Oct. 22.

There will also be a vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Biden’s running mate, Senator from California Kamala Harris, at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah on Wednesday.

