Trump, Putin agree “war in Israel-Iran should end”

WASHINGTON, D.C. | Xinhua | U.S. President Donald Trump said he had a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Saturday over the tensions in the Middle East and Russia-Ukraine peace talks, and both of them agreed that “this war in Israel-Iran should end.”

“He feels, as do I, this war in Israel-Iran should end,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, adding that Putin knows Iran “very well.”

Trump said he also explained to the Russian president that the Russia-Ukraine conflict “should also end” during the one-hour call.

“We talked at length. Much less time was spent talking about Russia/Ukraine, but that will be for next week,” said Trump. “He (Putin) is doing the planned prisoner swaps — large numbers of prisoners are being exchanged, immediately, from both sides.”

Saturday was Trump’s 79th birthday. Trump said that Putin wished him a happy birthday during the phone call. ■