Trump meets Mamdani

WASHINGTON | Xinhua | U.S. President Donald Trump met on Friday with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani at the White House, downplaying recent tensions.

Speaking to reporters after their meeting, both sides said they had a productive discussion centered around improving the nation’s biggest city.

“The better he does, the happier I am,” Trump said Friday after the meeting.

Mamdani said he is “really looking forward” to addressing the problem of affordability in one of the country’s most expensive cities.

The friendly, upbeat tone marked a sharp contrast with the months of animosity between the two.

In July, Trump threatened to have Mamdani arrested if he interfered with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations.

Trump’s threat came after Mamdani vowed to stop ICE agents from arresting those in New York who are in the country illegally.

Mamdani won the New York City mayoral election on Nov. 4, becoming the first Muslim mayor of the most populous city in the United States. ■