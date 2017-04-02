Trump loses first legislative battle

US President Donald Trump is reeling from yet another setback in his young tumultuous administration- the failure to pass a healthcare law, hastily assembled to replace Obamacare.

Trump faced stiff resistance from fellow Republicans who denounced the bill as unhelpful to the average American battling rising healthcare costs.

For seven years, Trump and many Republicans railed against Obamacare and made it a point to repeal and replace it immediately Obama left office. But after several weeks of negotiations and meetings with members of Congress, Trump’s attempts to replace the law with something akin to Trumpcare fell flat as the bill was recalled just before voting could take place in the House of Representatives.

The Trump administration has been rocked by ties to Russia and several other mishaps.