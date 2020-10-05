Trump jumps out of hospital to wave to supporters

Washington, USA | THE INDEPENDENT | President Donald Trump, who is being treated after testing positive for COVID-19, surprised his supporters by jumping out of bed at the Military Hospital at Walter Reed to wave to them on Sunday.

Wearing a mask, Donald was seen in motorcade SUV waving to supporters out in front of Walter Reed. He used a Twitter video ealier to thank them and say he had a surprise for them. The drive past was the surprise.

The decision however shocked health experts, including Dr. James P. Phillips, Chief of Disaster Medicine, GWU Emergency Medicine at Walter Reed.

“Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential “drive-by” just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity,” he said.