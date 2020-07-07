Trump expected to refile paperwork to end

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to refile paperwork this week to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which grants undocumented immigrants brought to the nation as children permission to live and work lawfully, The Hill reported Monday.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows hinted in an interview with Fox News earlier Monday that the president was readying executive action on immigration issues, but he did not offer specifics.

The U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled last month that the Trump administration failed to give an adequate justification for terminating the program as required by federal law, made clear that Trump had the authority to rescind the program.

“We have to refile,” the president told Fox News days after the ruling. “And everything’s going to work out for DACA and the young people, who aren’t so young, if you want to know the truth.”

DACA was established via an administrative memo in 2012 during the presidency of Barack Obama.

Trump has in recent weeks turned to immigration issues to appeal to his core supporters as he scuffles in polls, analysts observed.

If the Trump administration refiles this week, the new DACA policy will coincide with the official visit of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Mexico is the country of origin for a majority of DACA recipients, said the The Hill.

*****

XINHUA