Tribal conflicts worsen security situation in Moroto

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The joint security forces in the Karamoja sub region have expressed concern over the rising conflict between the community of Tepeth and Matheniko in Moroto district.

The Tepeth community originates from the sub-counties of Tapac and Katikekile while Matheniko covers Nadunget, Loputuk, Lotisan and Rupa sub counties.

The conflict between the two communities appears to be escalating with the recent upsurge of killings and cattle raids within the district.

Brig Gen Joseph Balikudembe, the UPDF 3rd division commander said the internal conflicts between the two communities may turn into another serious wave of insecurity if not handled properly.

Balikudembe said that they have received reports that cluster fights are being fueled by the area’s local leaders who do not support the peace initiative.

‘’These cluster conflicts are promoting revenge attacks between the two communities, we urge the leadership to address the matter as soon as possible because we do not want to go back to the old days of insecurity,’’ Balikudembe said.

Balikudembe warned local leaders against poor packaging of their information when they are addressing the community on security matters.

Joseph Pulkol, the LC3 sub-county chairperson for Katikekile sub county confirmed that the security situation is getting worse in his area as a result of revenge attacks caused by cluster differences.

Pulkol accused the district councilors of shielding the cattle raiders suspected to have originated from the Matheniko community after raiding their cows.

George William Wopuwa, the resident district commissioner for Moroto district said the division between the two communities caused the council to move a resolution to remove him when he tried to investigate the wrangles.

Wopuwa said the leaders should work hard and unite the people of Tepeth and Matheniko given the fact that they are from the same district.

‘’All these communities live in Moroto, I wonder why the leaders are failing to settle these people and yet they have the capacity’’ Wopuwa wondered.

However, Stella Atyang, the woman MP for Moroto district noted that the conflicts are fueled by individuals and not communities as purported.

Atyang warned that the few wrong elements in both communities should not involve local leaders in their wrong acts.

She said the issue should be handled with honesty and local leaders should mind about the messages they pass to the communities during peace dialogues.

Atyang said it is a shame to learn that some of the leaders are being tagged to be part of the ongoing criminal acts between the two communities.

In January, later security forces arrested three suspected three suspected cattle raiders believed to be from Matheniko, in Loputuk sub county, Moroto district.

*****

URN