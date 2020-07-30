Trial of soldiers who assaulted Mityana LCV chairperson suspended

Mityana, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has postponed the trial of four Local Defence Unit (LDU) personnel accused of allegedly assaulting Mityana LCV Chairperson Joseph Luzige.

The security personnel who include Cpl Anguria Simon Peter, the squad commander, Pte Odeke Simon, Pte Musundi Caroline and Pte Okello Isaac, were captured on camera assaulting Mityana district chairman Joseph Luzige after he confronted them questioning how they were treating a Boda Boda rider and a passenger found flouting COVID-19 regulations.

It is reported that while moving in Mityana town, Luzige found soldiers beating a woman at a roadblock. The woman was caught travelling on a Boda Boda contrary to standing orders which restricted the operations of motorcycles to 5 pm.

A video of the incident made rounds on social media prompting the UPDF to come out and condemn the incident.

Anguria and his accomplices were charged before the first division court-martial at Kakiri in Wakiso district. The court set July 31st as the date for the open field court-martial.

According to UPDF First Division Spokesperson, Major Bilal Katamba the trial was postponed because of eid-el adhuha celebrations. He, however, says that another date will be fixed

After the incident, the Chief of Defense Forces Gen David Muhoozi sent a team of senior army officers to Mityana district to investigate circumstances under which Luzige was assaulted.

URN