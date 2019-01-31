Trial of Lira Asian traders shifted to Soroti high court

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The trial of two Asian traders accused of allegedly murdering an 11-year-old pupil in Kole District has been shifted to Soroti High Court.

The suspects, Vayas Fravey 27, and Madmay Gaga 22, all cotton traders in Lira town are accused of killing Dickens Okello in October.

The decision to shift the trial follows a petition filed by the suspects’ lawyers, Robert Bautu and Simon Oboth of Akedia Company advocates to the Principal Judge, Justice Bamwine Yorokamu.

In their petition, the lawyers had expressed concern about their safety while representing the suspects in Lira High Court.

On Tuesday, the suspects were supposed to appear before the Lira Resident High Judge, Justice Alex Mckay Ajiiji on Tuesday for hearing of their bail application. However, they failed to turn up following the decision to shift the trial.

Dr Richard Nam, the head of Okii-Amat clan where the deceased belonged said they have been informed about the decision to shift the trial to Soroti High Court.

The suspects had applied to be released on court bail citing bad health but Justice Ajiiji deferred their application.

He further remanded the suspects back to Soroti government prison.

The death of Okello resulted in protests in both Kole and Lira towns against Asian traders.

Security later closed Radio Unity accusing the radio of inciting violence against the Asian community.