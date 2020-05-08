Traffic director Mugisha calls for more respect of all road users

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The reduction in the number of people who die in Uganda due to road accidents could reduce if road users have respect for one another, new traffic director, Bazir Mugisha has said.

In an interview with Uganda Radio Network (URN), Mugisha says his biggest task from the start is to ensure road users have respect for one another. This he hopes to achieve through sensitizations, arresting errant drivers, regular vehicle inspections and heavy penalties.

Traffic records of 2019 show that 3,407 people died during road accidents. This translates to 10 people dying in accidents daily. Last year’s traffic records indicate a 6 percent increase compared to 3,191 road fatalities of 2018.

At the rank of Commissioner of Police, Mugisha says pedestrians and cyclists are the most victims of disrespect on roads. Police statistics show more than 6,210 pedestrians have been killed on Uganda’s roads in the last four years.

Mugisha reminds drivers and motorcyclists that anyone at any time is a pedestrian because vehicles can be inside markets and shops. This means one can be knocked while crossing to a shopping centre.

It is just few weeks since Mugisha took over from Dr Steven Kasiima, but he hopes to ride on the experience he has accrued from serving in traffic, Field Force Unit (FFU) and other departments to steer his traffic directorate.

Mugisha says for one to manage traffic in the country he or she must put emphasis on Kampala. This is because traffic estimations show 70 percent of total vehicles in Uganda are in Kampala or transit through Kampala every day.

Traffic personnel currently stands at 1,600 of which majority are deployed in Kampala Metropolitan policing area which covers Kampala city, Wakiso, Mukono and other parts of Mpigi district.

So far, Mugisha has held various meetings with traffic personnel in and outside Kampala to make his strategies known. Mugisha comes in with a 30-years’ experience of police work having joined the force in 1989 soon after graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science at Makerere University.

In his three decades of police service, Mugisha has served almost in every command position. After being passed out in 1990 alongside 35 other Cadets, Mugisha started his practical police journey at Mobile Police Unit (MPU) which was later named as Anti-Riot Police Unit (ARPU) currently known as Field Force Unit (FFU).

Mugisha’s intake mates among others include AIGP Asan Kasingye, who is the police’s Chief Political Commissar – CPC, AIGP Joseph Mugisa, who is director Fire and Emergency Response Unit and Senior Commissioner of Police –SCP Elly Womanya, also director Special Investigation Unit- SIU.

Former Inspector General of Police –IGP Gen Kale Kayihura, first appointed Mugisha as head of traffic department in 2009 and he was a few months later promoted to rank of Commissioner of Police. As head of traffic department, Mugisha’s role was majorly handling traffic personnel welfare.

Gen. Kayihura appointed Mugisha as Commissioner for Private Security and Firearms department in 2013 until 2017 when he was selected for a Master’s degree course at the senior command Bwebajja police college.

Mugisha bounced back to the traffic directorate as deputy to AIGP Kasiima in 2018 when he was appointed to the position by current IGP Martin Okoth Ochola. For the various times Mugisha has served in and out of the traffic directorate, he says he acquired more than enough experience.

In his 30 years in the Police, Mugisha’s main challenge was interface with the Force Obote Back –FOB rebel like group in Busia where he had been posted as Regional Police Commander –RPC. He remembers his first night where he was given two choices either to sleep in trenches or be on night patrol.

Since it had rained heavily that evening, Mugisha chose to spend his first night seated in a patrol vehicle. Nevertheless, Mugisha whose total personnel was 100, took a path of negotiation rather than offensive.

In six months, Mugisha’s approach of talks ended the rebel like group as some youth crossed into Kenya while those that remained behind understood that police were for peace and they all surrendered.

Although Mugisha looks too calm, his lower rank officers who preferred anonymity said he is tough when it comes to achieving results. One officer who is at the rank of Superintendent of Police –SP said if he tasks you to do something you must act promptly or else you would have trouble with him.

“In his seemingly simple looks, he is a person of no jokes. Once he assigns something you must no return with excuses. He is a result oriented person and you have to abandon other things once you receive an assignment from him,” said the SP.

Mugisha in his early years of police service served as Officer in Charge – OC Station for Jinja and Malaba until he was elevated to the position of District Police Commander DPC for Iganga, Mukono and Katwe. He twice served as deputy Kampala Metropolitan police commander to SCP Oyo Nyeko and SCP Wafuba. Between 2005 and 2007 he served as police attaché at United Nations Mission in Sudan.

URN