Traditional rivals Kigulu, Bukooli Namayingo advance to MTN Busoga Masaza Cup semis

Kigulu 2-1 Bukono

Bugweri 0 (2)- 0 (4) Bukooli Namayingo

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kigulu and Bukooli Namayingo booked their places in the semi-finals of the MTN Busoga Masaza Cup following hard-fought victories in Saturday’s quarter-finals at Bugembe Stadium, played under sweltering and humid conditions.

In the first quarter-final, two-time champions Kigulu narrowly defeated Bukono 2-1 in a contest that kept fans on the edge of their seats. Ukasha Mulondo gave Kigulu an early lead after 10 minutes, tapping in a precise low cross from Ariba Kayemba. Bukono responded with relentless pressure, and Emmanuel Nabola’s deflected shot in the 28th minute leveled the score, drawing cheers from their loyal supporters.

The second half remained tense.

Kigulu earned a penalty when Allan Ojambo was fouled inside the box, but Bukono goalkeeper Godfrey Mayanja produced a sharp save from Suleman Kisubi’s attempt. Kigulu’s stocky wingers, Benjamin Sizomu and Joel Waisswa, continued to trouble Bukono’s defense, eventually capitalizing on a defensive miscommunication in the 60th minute. Sizomu’s clinical finish restored Kigulu’s lead and proved decisive. Despite Bukono’s late substitutions and tactical adjustments, Kigulu’s disciplined defense held firm until the final whistle.

Kigulu coach Yusuf Bagalalina praised his team’s determination, saying the victory boosts confidence in their pursuit of a third title. “Bukono played well, but our preparation and the chances we created made the difference,” he said. Bukono coach Farouk Kiige acknowledged his team’s effort but lamented missed opportunities and a late penalty decision.

In the second quarter-final, Bukooli Namayingo edged Bugweri on penalties after a 0-0 draw. The match saw Bugweri reduced to 11 players following late registration issues, but they tested Bukooli Namayingo throughout.

Keeper Samuel Ouma emerged as the hero, saving two crucial penalties from Isaac Bakole and Titus Wambedde. Bukooli Namayingo converted four of their spot-kicks, securing their first semi-final appearance since 2022. Bugweri coach Kenneth Kaluuba praised his side’s resilience despite the setbacks.

The semi-final promises a high-stakes encounter as Kigulu faces Bukooli Namayingo in a rematch of the 2022 final, when Bukooli Namayingo claimed a 1-0 victory at Kakindu Stadium. Both sides will be aiming to assert dominance, with Kigulu seeking revenge and Bukooli Namayingo looking to maintain their winning record over their traditional rivals. The match is expected to draw large crowds, continuing the rich tradition of rivalry in the MTN Busoga Masaza Cup.