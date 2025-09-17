TotalEnergies unveils Tilenga social impact report

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On Sept.16, TotalEnergies EP Uganda (TEPU), in collaboration with the Petroleum Authority of Uganda, held the inaugural Tilenga Social Performance Forum at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel under the theme “Catalysing Sustainable Development: Sharing Value and Creating Impact.”

The forum provided a strategic platform for TEPU to showcase its efforts and progress in maximizing the socio-economic benefits of the Tilenga Project for host communities and the wider Ugandan population.

Key achievements presented at the forum include the employment of over 9,000 Ugandans, with 3,700 drawn directly from project host communities. TotalEnergies reported procurement of goods and services worth USD 31.3 million from local suppliers and the empowerment of more than 10,000 farmers through agricultural development programs. In education, hundreds of scholarships have been awarded, and over 2,000 Ugandans have received skills training.

Community infrastructure has been enhanced through improvements in schools and health centers, alongside expanded access to clean energy and safe water.

Philippe Groueix, General Manager of TotalEnergies EP Uganda, emphasized that the company’s approach to the Tilenga Project is guided by TotalEnergies’ global framework, integrating environmental conservation, social inclusion, and economic empowerment.

“Economic empowerment is central to our vision for responsible oil and gas development. Through targeted investments in vocational training, modern housing, healthcare, and livelihoods, we are enabling communities to build sustainable futures. This transformation is driven by strong partnerships with the government and the people themselves. The progress in regions like Buliisa is a clear indicator of what’s possible. As Uganda prepares to enter the production phase next year, we remain fully committed to inclusive growth, transparency, and long-term national impact,” Groueix said.

Joseph Kobusheshe, Director of Environment, Health, and Safety at the Petroleum Authority of Uganda, lauded the forum as a timely initiative that reinforces the sector’s commitment to responsible development.

“The industry’s dedication to completing oil and gas projects responsibly, while upholding the rights and welfare of host communities and protecting the environment, is demonstrated by this first Social Performance Forum. More than 10,000 households are gaining access to agricultural programs and livelihood restoration, modern resettlement homes have been constructed, and over 99% of project-affected individuals have already received compensation. These successes demonstrate our commitment to ensuring that the growth of oil and gas creates long-term opportunities for Ugandans,” he said.

Sidronius Okaasai Opolot, State Minister for Energy, speaking on behalf of Ruth Nankabirwa, Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, commended the initiative and emphasized the importance of collaboration to ensure that oil and gas development delivers tangible benefits to Ugandans. “As a government, our position has always been clear and unwavering. The discovery of oil and gas is an opportunity for national transformation. We are resolute in our mission to manage this resource responsibly, transparently, and sustainably. We believe that development must be a shared enterprise, where the benefits of progress are not only distributed equitably but where the process of growth itself is inclusive and respectful of human dignity and environmental integrity,” he said.

The forum convened government officials, contractors, host community representatives, and development partners to exchange insights, foster collaboration, and explore innovative approaches to community development. The event concluded with an awards ceremony recognizing contractors who excelled in local investment, workforce training, subcontractor management, stakeholder engagement, and effective grievance resolution.

The launch of the Tilenga Social Performance Report, complemented by a photo exhibition, showcased the tangible socio-economic benefits and value created in Uganda as the country approaches its first oil production. The milestone underscores TotalEnergies EP Uganda’s ongoing commitment to strengthening partnerships and supporting long-term, inclusive development in the communities where it operates.