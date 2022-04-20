Tororo NRM secretary general jailed 30 years for murder

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The High Court in Tororo has sentenced the Tororo District National Resistance Movement-NRM Secretary-General Richard Ojore, to 30 years in prison for murder.

Ojore, Geoffrey Imai, and Moses Emojong were arrested in September 2020 and charged with three counts of murder, attempted murder, and aggravated robbery.

According to the prosecution, the three during the NRM parliamentary elections on September 4, 2020 at Akoret B polling station, in Akoret zone, Tororo district, killed Oketcho Sinambio, the then NRM registrar for Mukuju sub county.

The prosecution adds that after conducting the elections, Oketcho left the polling station in Okworoto A, Okworoto parish on a motorcycle. The prosecution adds that Sinambio was hit with a club on the neck and died on arrival at Tororo hospital, while Thomas Emurukut Omusolo was severely beaten and robbed of cash 45,000 Shillings, and a mobile phone Techno Y2 valued at 170,000 Shillings.

In her judgment delivered on Tuesday, Justice Esta Nambayo dropped robbery charges against the three but found Ojore and Geoffrey Imai guilty of attempted murder and murder.

Ojore and Imai were sentenced to serve a jail term of 30 years for murder and 20 years of imprisonment for attempted murder. Both sentences will be served concurrently.

Moses Emojong was acquitted of attempted murder and will only serve a jail sentence of 30 years for murder.

