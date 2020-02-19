Tororo medical workers arrested over drug theft

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Tororo district is holding three medical workers attached to Nangongera HC IV and Tororo hospital over alleged theft of drugs.

The suspects are identified as; Peter Opua, the senior principle stores assistant Tororo main hospital, the Nangongera Health Centre IV assistant inventory officer, Isaac Obbo and the senior Ambulance driver at Tororo main hospital Usain Ochwo.

Police say the trio was arrested on Tuesday in connection of theft of over 2000 Dexamethasone sodium phosphate from Tororo main hospital stores totaling to close to 34 million shillings.

Rodgers Chebene, the District Police Commander told URN that the police got information from an informant who suspected that government drugs were being smuggled and taken to Obbo’s new residence in Bison B in Tororo municipality using the Tororo main hospital ambulance.

He said that the trio will be charged with unlawful possession of government drugs among others.

URN