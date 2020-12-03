Tororo Broadcasting Network seals deal for transmission, studio equipment

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Tororo Broadcasting Network (TBN) has signed a €25,720 (Ush115million) with a European radio and TV manufacturing company to secure top of the range transmission and studio equipment.

The co-chairman of the organizing committee finalizing the launch of the Tororo Broadcasting Network said he expects the radio equipment in Kampala in the next three weeks. A 50% part payment of €12,860.29 (Ush57million) has already been wired.

“We have made a 50% payment, we need another sh57million to be paid before delivery in three weeks time, so we are going to step up our call to well wishers and our community to support us and raise this money quickly,” said Geresom Okecho-Ochwo, co-chair of the committee in charge of the TBN project, in an interview.

Okecho-Ochwo is confident TBN will hit the Tororo airwaves on December 31, 2020. “Surely we are about to be there, so let us get to the finishing line. We need this radio on air before close of 2020. This project will be our collective and individual pride, let’s all be part of it,” he said.

The TACI Jago (Prime Minister) Obbo Richard Josel early this year handed the task of raising sh600million for the TBN project to a committee of 31 eminent persons led by Okecho and Usher Owere.

Okecho-Ochwo asked members of the community TBN will serve in Uganda and Kenya, and all well wishers in the diaspora, to support the project. It will be the first full time Jopadhola radio to hit the airwaves.

TACI task committee

“It was agreed that a radio, owned by the community would not only serve as a voice for unity and development of Padhola, but also act as springboard for other development initiatives under TACI,” said Okecho.

He stated that while Padhola faces many social economic challenges, TACI resolved to prioritize radio as a developmental tool, to inform and educate, and promote her own, and government programmes. It will in addition create employment for the youth, women and men both directly and indirectly.

The committee considered that radio is still the dominant mass-medium in Uganda with the widest geographical reach and the highest audiences compared with television (TV), newspapers and other information and communication technologies (ICTs).

Technology, the committee argued, has made radio into more of two-way medium and that it can help bridge the digital divide by providing a powerful tool for information dissemination and access, especially for hard-to-reach rural audiences.

The committee last month received a house offered by Ambassador Bernadette Olowo- Freers at Tororo central business district is being repurposed and wired to host the radio. This will offset a budget of sh6m annually in rent.

Okecho said costs (UCC license) involved to the tune of sh45 million have been pledged by the area MP, Apollo Yeri. “What is required immediately is money to procure radio equipment about sh100m and installation costs of about (sh50 million).”

Kwar Adhola launches fundraiser

Last month, a virtual fundraising drive was organised by the Tieng Adhola Cultural Institution (TACI) was launched by Kwar Adhola HRH Moses Stephen Owor at his palace in Tororo.

Several items were auctioned, including Kwar Adhola’s portrait and a beautiful Tororo Rock (Tele Tororo ) portrait. Over UG X 22 million was raised in pledges & cash. Plans are underway to hold another fundraising soon.

Kwar Adhola Moses Owor challenged the clans to spearhead the drive to mobilise support for the radio (video below), which he said will be their main vehicle for communication.

“Our people are praised for being hardworking. Now is the time for the Jopadhola, each of them, to show what they are capable of,” Kwar Adhola said.

“This radio will be used to tell our people the truth, spread development plans and cultural news. I urge you all to contribute as everyone is capable of making a contribution to grow Padhola,” he said.

The fundraising plan includes raising Sh12 million from each of the 52 Jopadhola clans, and also from Ugandans nationally and abroad, plus solicit for funds from various institutions and development partners.

“I expect every clan leader to support this effort. How can you be a leader of a clan, and you are not part of this project intended to develop your people. We will start asking, are you part of us, or you are the leader for other reasons….should we consider picking a new clan leader therefore?” Kwar Adhola said.

VIDEO: KWAR ADHOLA’S SPEECH

The clans whose elders attended the TBN launch were from the Ojilai Dibworo clan, Senya, Wambwe, Bagungu, Amor Kagulu Adundo, Nam, Moriwa Guma, Loli, Oruwa Demba, Oruwa Lusi and Bendo. They all came with cash contributions.

The function was graced by the Bishop of Bukedi Diocese Rt. Rev Samson Bogere Egesa, who pledged Shs 500,000 on behalf of his diocese. At the event also were a cross sectiion of other government officials, clan and religious leaders.

It was confirmed at the end of the event, that was broadcast live on the internet via Zoom and Facebook, that up to Shs 170 million (in pledges & cash) has so far been raised by Ugandans in the country, and those in the diaspora.

The committee still has to raise over Shs 400million needed to make the TBN project viable.

VIDEO: JAGO’S SPEECH

Bench-marking done

The TBN committee revealed last month they have concluded bench-marking with thriving community FM stations such as CBS FM, Voice of Tooro and agreed on a business plan.

The committee has opened collection bank accounts with DFCU Bank Limited, Acacia Branch to ease the fundraising drive.

TACI have also included a GoFundMe initiative (GoFundMe ) online as one of the ways to raise funds. It is organised by Prof Robert Owor at Albany State University.

