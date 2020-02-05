Top PLE pupils in Gulu, Omoro uncertain of joining secondary

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Hundreds of needy children in Gulu and Omoro Districts who excelled in Primary Leaving Examination – PLE may not join secondary School for further studies due to financial constraints.

Up to 5,405 candidates sat for PLE from 144 Primary Schools in Gulu last year. Of these, 583 attained first grade whereas 2,994 got second division and 1,110 passed in third grade. All learners in the three grades qualify to join secondary school.

However, due to financial difficulties, several of the performers who are underprivileged and stricken by poverty including those orphaned by the HIV/AIDS epidemic now have their future hang in balance.

Bruno Lubangangeyo, 14, a pupil from Vanguard Primary School in Gulu who was admitted at St. Joseph’s College, Layibi after scoring eight aggregates says his dream to become a future doctor now is next to impossible.

Lubangangeyo has been soliciting for a scholarship from well-wishers since last month when UNEB released the results. He was among the best 90 pupils who were given mattresses and pens by Pece Division authorities for his performance.

Brenda Angeyo, also 14, scored aggregate nine from Hilder Primary School in Gulu. She is now pondering over her next move to join secondary because her family is unable to support her for further studies yet she wants to become a journalist.

Another star performer, Lydia Atimango who scored aggregate four from El-Shaddai Day and Boarding Primary School want to join St. Mary’s College Namagunga to shape her journey of becoming a medical doctor but her wishes also hang in balance.

In Omoro district, Anthony Nyeko and Walter Okello from Aketket Primary School are both orphans who emerged the best in Omoro District after attaining aggregate five among the 101 pupils obtained first grade. The duo has been appealing to well-wishers for financial aid but to no avail.

Since PLE results were released in January to date, over 700 of such needy children have approached Betty Aol Ocan, the Leader of Opposition (LOP) in Parliament for financial support.

Caesar Akena, the District Education Officer Gulu regretted that the current bursary scheme in the district is limited to only six slots for students who are have sat Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education – UACE joining University.

In Gulu and neighbouring Pader, Kitgum, Amuru and Nwoya districts, numerous scholarship schemes existed during the armed insurgency offered by non-governmental organizations like Invisible Children, Window Trust, Acholi Education Initiative and Comboni Samaritans of Gulu among others but such initiatives ended when the organizations scaled down their operations in the region.

*******

URN