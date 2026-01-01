Top 10 China news events of 2025

BEIJING | Xinhua | Xinhua News Agency on Monday unveiled its selection of the top 10 news stories that defined China in 2025.

Below is a concise summary of these key events, listed in chronological order:

1. CPC launches Party-wide education campaign on improving conduct

A comprehensive education campaign was launched across the Communist Party of China (CPC) to reinforce the implementation of the central Party leadership’s eight-point decision on improving conduct, leading to tangible progress in combating undesirable work styles such as pointless formalities, bureaucratism, hedonism and extravagance, closing institutional loopholes and strengthening institutional enforcement capacity.

The education campaign was planned by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, as a key task of the year to strengthen the Party building.

2. “Ne Zha 2” tops global animation box office

The global earnings of Chinese animated powerhouse “Ne Zha 2” exceeded 15 billion yuan (about 2.14 billion U.S. dollars) on March 14, making it the highest-grossing animated movie of all time worldwide.

The milestone marks a historic breakthrough for Chinese cinema and forms part of a broader wave of cultural moments over the past year that have reinforced China’s growing cultural presence on the global stage.

3. China achieves breakthroughs in major sci-tech projects

China made advancements in space exploration in 2025 with the successful launches of three Shenzhou spacecraft and its first asteroid sample-return mission, Tianwen-2, as well as the 600th launch of the Long March rocket.

Over the past year, breakthroughs such as the AI model DeepSeek, the deep-sea manned submersible Fendouzhe (Striver), and the launch of the Fujian — China’s first aircraft carrier equipped with electromagnetic catapults — have bolstered the country’s technological self-reliance.

4. Xi attends anniversary celebrations in Xizang and Xinjiang

.President Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, led central delegations to attend celebrations marking the 60th founding anniversary of Xizang Autonomous Region in Lhasa in August and the 70th founding anniversary of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in Urumqi in September.

5. Xi proposes Global Governance Initiative

Xi proposed the Global Governance Initiative at the “Shanghai Cooperation Organization Plus” Meeting in Tianjin on Sept. 1, following his earlier proposals of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative to advance the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

6. China stages WWII V-Day parade in Tian’anmen Square

China held a massive military parade in Beijing’s Tian’anmen Square on Sept. 3, marking the 80th anniversary of victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Xi addressed the event and reviewed the troops. A total of 61 foreign heads of state and government, senior representatives of relevant countries, heads of international organizations, former political leaders and other dignitaries attended the event. 7. CPC holds key plenum for mulling five-year plan for 2026-2030

The 20th CPC Central Committee convened its fourth plenary session from Oct. 20 to 23 and adopted the Party leadership’s recommendations for formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan.

Xi briefed the plenary session on the drafting of the recommendations. The document accurately assesses the historical juncture at which the Party and the country’s undertakings will stand during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), makes an in-depth analysis of the profound and complex changes in China’s development environment, and provides top-level design and strategic planning for development over the next five years. 8. China sets commemoration day of Taiwan’s restoration

The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, the country’s national legislature, designated Oct. 25 as the commemoration day of Taiwan’s restoration, demonstrating China’s firm stance on upholding the one-China principle and safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

A meeting commemorating the 80th anniversary of Taiwan’s restoration was held in Beijing on Oct. 25.

9. Guangdong, Hong Kong, Macao jointly host 15th National Games

The 15th National Games was held from Nov. 9 to 21, for the first time jointly hosted by Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, exemplifying the practice of “one country, two systems” in sports and promoting integration in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Xi attended the opening ceremony and declared the games open.

10. China launches island-wide special customs operations in Hainan

The Hainan Free Trade Port — the largest free trade port in the world in terms of area — began island-wide special customs operations on Dec. 18, a significant step in China’s unwavering commitment to high-level opening up and an open global economy.

Over the past year, China has further comprehensively deepened reform and opening up, enabling the economy to forge ahead under pressure, with the full-year GDP expected to reach around 140 trillion yuan. ■