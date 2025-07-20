Tooro kingdom, Reach A Hand hold annual youth conference

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Tooro Kingdom, in partnership with Reach A Hand Uganda (RAHU),has held the Tooro Annual Youth Conference at the Kingdom headquarters in Fort Portal.

The high-impact gathering on 18th July 2025, which was themed “We Lead: Cultural Voices Driving Change,” brought together hundreds of young people from across the Kingdom and Uganda to engage in leadership, digital skilling, and Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) advocacy.

The event was graced by His Majesty Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, who emphasized the importance of youth leadership, community involvement, and cultural values in advancing Tooro’s development.

“Leadership is central to progress. It inspires vision and provides strategic direction,” the King said in his address. “As I often remind our youth, you are never too young to lead. I hope that the ideas generated through the discussions at this conference will spark real change and continue to impact our communities long after today.”

The Omukama highlighted several youth-centered initiatives under the kingdom’s development agenda, including agricultural model farms, youth skilling centers, and annual sports tournaments that promote talent and unity. He also announced the imminent launch of a new ICT centre to equip young people with digital skills.

“Soon, we shall unveil a new ICT centre designed to provide digital skills to our young people, enabling them to thrive in a modern, tech-driven world,” he said. “Our regular health campaigns across the Kingdom also focus on HIV awareness and free treatment outreach.”

The king also spoke about the kingdom’s efforts in environmental preservation through tree-planting in schools and learning institutions.

“To all the young people in the Kingdom of Tooro: I urge you to embrace these programmes and the incredible opportunities they offer. If we work together, no target is too ambitious, and no obstacle too great to overcome.”

The Omukama used the occasion to invite the public to the upcoming Empango (Coronation Anniversary) celebrations:

“This September marks 30 years since my coronation as Omukama of Tooro. I call upon all youth to walk hand-in-hand with the Kingdom’s leadership in mobilising for this year’s special celebration on September 25th.”

He further cautioned against harmful peer influence, urging youth to avoid groups that lead to drug abuse, early pregnancies, HIV infections, and violence.

Humphrey Nabimanya, the chief executive officer and founder of Reach A Hand Uganda (RAHU), was recognized by the king for his dedication and partnership.

Nabimanya later awarded certificates to six schools that participated in the RAHU Peer Educators Academy: Kahinju Senior Secondary School, Kyebambe Girls SSS, King of Kings SSS, City Hill Christian School, and Mpanga SSS.

The conference featured youth-led panel discussions and interactive sessions on economic empowerment, digital innovation, environmental sustainability, and SRHR. It attracted stakeholders from various sectors, including local government, development partners, private sector actors, cultural institutions, civil society organisations, and the media.

Tooro Kingdom’s Prime Minister, Owek. Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire emphasised that youth inclusion must go beyond tokenism. “As leaders, we must not only build structures for the youth but also meaningfully involve them in decision-making. Youth involvement must be intentional and strategic,” he said.

Rwomiire outlined ongoing initiatives, including collaborations with Habitat for Humanity to provide affordable housing for the vulnerable, and discussions with Uganda Development Bank to revamp old kingdom properties like the Bank of Tooro into modern commercial and cultural centres.

On the cultural front, Moses Musinguzi, Deputy Minister in charge of Culture and Clan Mobilisation, emphasised how traditional systems are being used to combat harmful practices like early and unregulated marriages.

“As a Kingdom, we strongly discourage such practices and are implementing measures to address them,” he said. One such effort is the issuance of traditional marriage certificates endorsed by the Prime Minister and verified by local leaders and parents to ensure both parties are above 18 years and consenting.

At the conference, Richard Sebamala, Member of Parliament for Bukoto Central, encouraged young people to be bold and intentional in pursuing their ideas and visions. He emphasised that meaningful change often begins with a single step fueled by confidence and resilience.

The conference was brought to life with vibrant entertainment performances that energised the crowd and created a lively, celebratory atmosphere. Students from various schools across Tooro showcased their talents through musical presentations.

The climax of the entertainment segment was a thrilling music performance by Ykee Benda.