TODAY: Election of workers’ representatives to parliament

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of state Ministry of Gender, Labour and social develoment Esther Anyakun Davinia has said the training on Tuesday and Wedneday of of all Labour Officers, Community Development Officers and Officers designated to register the willing non-unionised workers is to ensure stakeholders ensurie that the election of Workers’ Representatives reflects the aspirations of the labour-force and contributes meaningfully to Uganda’s development agenda. The Electoral Commission is expected to run the elections this afternoon.

FULL STATEMENT

ELECTION FOR REPRESENTATIVES OF THE WORKERS TO PARLIAMENT AND DISTRICT COUNCILS

Uganda Media Centre, Kampala

1. It is my honor to address you today, about the registration and convening of willing non-unionised workers at Subcounty, City/Municipality Division and Town Council for the Electoral Commission to organize and manage elections.

The Ministry in consultation with the Electoral Commission has scheduled conferences for the willing non-unionized workers’ election at Subcounty, City/Municipality Division and Town Council on Wednesday, 20th August 2025.

2. As you are all aware, section 15 of the Parliamentary Elections Act, Cap.177 provides that the five workers the representatives to Parliament shall be elected by an electoral college constituted by delegates as follows;

a) the Chairman General, Vice Chairman General, Secretary General, Deputy Secretary General, Treasurer General and Deputy Treasurer General of NOTU and four other persons nominated by NOTU at least two of whom shall be women;

b) the Chairman General, Vice Chairman General, Secretary General, Deputy Secretary General, Treasurer General and Deputy Treasurer General of COFTU and four other persons nominated by COFTU at least two of whom shall be women;

c) the Chairperson, General Secretary and Treasurer of every registered Labour union;

d) seven delegates nominated directly to the Electoral Commission by every registered labour Union at least three of whom shall be women.

e) ten delegates at least three of whom shall be women, nominated by the non-unionised workers in each of the following regions –(i) Central (ii) Eastern (iii) Northern and (iv) Western. This provision requires the Minister responsible for workers to convene all willing non-unionised workers at every sub-county in Uganda for Electoral Commission to organise and manage the elections at the sub-county and district conference.

Similarly, section 10 (g) of the Local Governments Act, Cap. 138 makes provision for the composition of district councils to include 2 members representing workers one of whom shall be a female elected in accordance with the Labour Unions Act. Furthermore, Regulation 3 the Labour Unions (Election of Workers Representatives to District Councils) Regulations, 2016 provide for two workers representatives to district council to elected by the district electoral college constituted by the electoral commission as follows:

a) twenty delegates nominated directly to the Electoral Commission by the Secretary General of every registered labour unions with membership in the district, at least six of whom shall be women; and

b) ten delegates, at least three of whom shall be women nominated by the non-unionised workers in the district.

The same regulation requires the secretary general of a registered labour union to submit to the Registrar a list of the Members of the labour Union in each district for the Registrar to submit the same to the Electoral Commission.

3. A registered labour union shall be eligible to submit its list of nominated delegates if it meets the following conditions;

i. has been duly registered by the Registrar of Labour Unions for at least six (6) months prior to the elections in accordance with section 15(5) of the Parliamentary Elections Act, Cap. 177;

ii. has submitted proof of conducting its annual general meetings for the past three (3) years;

iii. has submitted its annual returns to the Registrar of Labour Unions for the past three years in accordance with section 49 of the Labour Unions Act, Cap. 228.

4. Leaders of Labour Unions (Chairpersons, General Secretaries and Treasurers) who wish to be nominated must be registered with the Registrar of Labour Unions as officials of their respective unions. In addition to this requirement, all other eligibility criteria outlined in (5) below shall also apply to union leaders.

5. A person is eligible to be nominated as a member of a registered union if he or she meets the following requirements;

i. A citizen of Uganda aged 18 years and above;

ii. Has a National Identity Card;

iii. a registered voter with proof to that effect;

iv. is registered as a member of a Union.

v. employed and his/her employment is verifiable by an employment contract; and

vi. is an employee with salary pay slips of five months preceding the nomination.

vii. has evidence of subscription/check off to the Labour Union for five months preceding the nomination.

viii. Official(s) of a Registered Labour Union, should have evidence of registration as official(s) by the Registrar of Labour Unions.

6. A person is eligible to be registered as a willing non-unionised worker if he/she;

i. is a citizen of Uganda aged 18 years and above;

ii. Possesses a National Identity Card;

iii. is a registered voter with proof to that effect;

iv. is employed and his/her employment is verifiable by an employment contract;

v. verifiable payment record/slips for at least three months preceding the registration;

vi. holds a valid employment Identity Card;

vii. is not a member of a registered Labour Union; and

7. To support this process, the Ministry has developed comprehensive guidelines on the Elections of Workers’ Representatives to Parliament and District Councils. These guidelines are intended to:

i. support the Electoral Commission to develop a register for workers;

ii. ensure proper submission of nominated persons from the registered unions to the Electoral Commission;

iii. guide public officers who will participate in receiving and verifying nomination lists from the registered Labour Unions;

iv. guide the public on the registration of willing non-unionised workers for Electoral Commission to hold elections at the sub-counties, Districts and Regions; and

v. guide public officers to conduct and supervise the process of registering willing non-unionized workers at Sub-Counties/Town Councils and Municipality Divisions.

7. The Ministry has published this information in both print and digital media to enable the public to access details on:

i. the legal framework governing these elections;

ii. procedures for submission of labour union membership lists;

iii. eligibility of registered unions to nominate representatives;

iv. eligibility for nomination as a member of a registered Labour Union;

v. submission of lists of registered Labour Union members to the Registrar of Labour Unions;

vi. procedures for registration and participation of willing non-unionised workers in the elections;

vii. eligibility for registration as a willing non-unionised worker; and

viii. procedures for nomination of delegates for the election of Workers’ Councilors to Local Government Councils.

8. Today we have sub-regional training for all Labour Officers, Community Development Officers and Officers designated to register the willing non-unionised workers about the exercise.

9. It is the expectation of Government that all stakeholders will adhere to these provisions, thereby ensuring that the election of Workers’ Representatives reflects the aspirations of the labour-force and contributes meaningfully to Uganda’s development agenda.

10. All necessary preparations have been completed to ensure the smooth execution of these activities. I therefore call upon all eligible workers, trade unions, employers, local authorities, and other stakeholders to actively participate and support this process as per stipulated timelines.

11. Furthermore, all the willing non-unionised workers should ensure they report to every Subcounty, City/Municipality Division and Town Council to continue registration today and Wednesday, 20th August 2025, from 8:00am to 12:00pm for the Electoral Commission to take over at 2.00pm to organize and manage elections.

12. I thank you and look forward to the successful completion of this important exercise.

FOR GOD AND MY COUNTRY.

Anyakun Esther Davinia (MP)

MINISTER OF STATE FOR LABOUR, EMPLOYMENT AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS