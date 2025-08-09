TMR scoops ‘Uganda’s Best Private Healthcare Service Provider’ prize at 2025 Business Excellence Awards

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | TMR International Hospital, a brand of Tal Medical & Rescue, has maintained its lead as a first-rate medical service provider in Uganda after it was named the Best Private Healthcare Service Provider in the Customer Service Experience category at the Business Excellence Awards 2025.

The award was received by Dr. Daniel Mitchell Talemwa, the Executive Director at TMR International Hospital, during a glamorous ceremony organized by Consumer Publications Uganda Limited, recognizing outstanding achievements in business performance, innovation, and customer satisfaction across multiple sectors of Uganda’s economy.

Held at the Sheraton Hotel, Kampala and graced by government officials, corporate executives, and industry stakeholders ,the 2025 awards saw over 80 companies recognized for excellence across various industries.

Winners were determined through a thorough process that involved market research, public nominations, and consumer voting, according to Agnes Alowo, Chief Operations Manager of Consumer Publications.

Officials said the award is not a surprise because TMR International Hospital dedicatedly delivers comprehensive and innovative healthcare facilitated by their top-notch medical infrastructure, technology and highly skilled staff.

The hospital, which is credited a high-status ISO certification by the Management Systems Evaluation and Certification Body (MSECB) has positioned itself among the best healthcare institutions globally.

TMR was carefully designed to offer a healing ambiance and is considerably prepared with the latest medical equipment. The Hospital has a unique set up, for patients that need calming environment. This setup allows family contact, where patients are not isolated from loved ones. The hospital opened its door to the public in November 2016.

TMR International Hospital’s core products are centered around Critical care(ICU, NICU and PICU), EMS (Emergency Medical Services), Child and Maternal Health, laboratory services, dental, wellness, physiotherapy, Neurology, Cardiology, ophthalmology, urology, pediatrics, Training and Home Care Management among others.

The Business Excellence Awards are Uganda’s premier corporate recognition platform. Powered by independent consumer research conducted by Consumer Publications (U) Ltd, the awards reflect the voice of the Ugandan market by recognizing brands that consistently exceed expectations in quality, service, innovation, and customer satisfaction.