TMR International Hospital performs first life-saving heart surgery – cost-free

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In a landmark achievement for Uganda’s healthcare landscape, TMR International Hospital successfully completed its first-ever closed-heart surgery, performing a Patent Ductus Arteriosus (PDA) ligation on a 9-month-old infant from Kagadi District. The surgery, which can be life-saving if conducted on time, marks a historic milestone for the hospital and signals the beginning of TMR’s ambitious journey into advanced cardiac care. The surgery was done at no cost to the child’s family.

The child’s parents, coming from a financially disadvantaged background, were relieved to receive this specialized care at no cost, thanks to a strategic collaboration between TMR Foundation and Upasuaji International, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving surgical access across multiple specialties in the East African region.

Lynsay Balumuka, the Executive Director of Upasuaji International, hailed the milestone: “The successful completion of this surgery was the result of extensive planning and a shared vision with the cardiac surgical team at TMR. This accomplishment is a step forward in our core goal of increasing access to surgical care for children with cardiac conditions. We are incredibly proud of this achievement, which brings us closer to a future where every child has access to the life-saving care they need. This success is a testament to our commitment to long-term impact. By building capacity within communities and investing in sustainable infrastructure, we’re not just providing care; we’re creating a permanent foundation for health. Looking ahead, Upasuaji International remains committed to building on this momentum through our multiple initiatives. We look forward to future investments and collaborative projects that will continue to expand surgical services, train more local specialists, and transform healthcare outcomes for communities across the region.

Offiicals said this surgery offered a Vision of Hope. With timely intervention, children with congenital heart disease can go on to lead healthy, active lives. Each surgery not only transforms individual families but also strengthens Uganda’s healthcare system, bringing the country closer to a future where life-saving heart surgeries are accessible to all who need them

What’s PDA?

PDA (Patent Ductus Arteriosus) is a congenital heart condition where a blood vessel that should naturally close after birth remains open, causing abnormal blood flow that strains the heart and lungs. If untreated, PDA can lead to heart failure, poor growth, and life-threatening complications.

Dr. Muhoozi Rwakaryebe, a Consultant Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgeon and Team Lead for the surgery, explained: “A PDA ligation is surgery intended to close the PDA, a congenital defect that takes blood from the left side of the heart to the right, causing symptoms of heart failure. Whenever these are diagnosed, it is always better to close them early so that children can grow normally without complications such as recurrent pneumonia and failure to thrive. This is the first surgery of its kind at TMR International Hospital, and we have a goal to make such procedures routinely done here.”

He said the hospital’s state-of-the-art operating theatre, combined with a skilled team of cardiovascular surgeons, cardiac anesthesiologists, and cardiac critical care nurses, ensured the surgery was performed safely and successfully.

Dr. Cornelius Ssendagire, a Consultant Cardiac Anesthesiologist & Intensivist, who was the lead Anesthesiologist in the surgery stated that he was very happy with the outcome. “Today, I was proud to be part of the team that performed this ground-breaking surgery at TMR International Hospital. It was the first of its kind. We are grateful to say that the child, is already recovering well and should be able to go back home in the shortest time possible. We thank TMR and the sponsors who made this possible”

For the child’s family, the surgery was life-changing. Ms. Monica Karungi, the baby’s mother, expressed her gratitude “I was very worried about my baby’s heart condition, but TMR and Upasuaji gave us hope. I am so grateful to see my child healthy and smiling after the surgery. I feel like a burden has been lifted from our family. Thank you so much TMR. I do not know where I would have gotten the money treat my son”

More surgeries scheduled

Officials say the first closed-heart surgery is just the beginning. TMR already has another heart surgery scheduled in the coming days, and the hospital plans to offer such life-saving procedures more frequently.

Dr. Daniel M. Talemwa, the Executive Director of TMR International Hospital, emphasized the hospital’s long-term vision: “This is a proud moment not only for TMR but for Uganda’s healthcare sector as a whole. We recognize the incredible work already being done at the Uganda Heart Institute, which remains the backbone of cardiac care in the country. However, the overwhelming number of cases at the institute means that many patients face long waits, with constraints of the available resources at the Public facility. Our goal at TMR is to complement and enhance existing efforts by expanding access to cardiac surgery through partnerships such as this one with Upasuaji International. By building additional capacity in the private sector, we hope to significantly reduce the backlog of patients at the Uganda Heart Institute, and ensure that more Ugandans can receive timely, life-saving care. This first surgery is a demonstration of what collaboration can achieve. In the near future, we envision TMR playing a major role in performing advanced cardiac surgeries, training more specialists, and working hand-in-hand with public institutions to strengthen Uganda’s overall cardiac care system. We are committed to a future where no Ugandan family has to suffer or make impossible sacrifices to access life-saving heart surgery. With continued collaboration and commitment, TMR will make that vision a reality.”

TMR’s dedication to excellence is reinforced by its three ISO certifications in Quality Management system (ISO9001:2015), Environmental Management system (ISO 14001:2015) and Occupational Health & Safety (ISO 45001:2018).These ISO certifications guarantee that every procedure meets international standards of safety, quality, and patient care, giving families confidence that their loved ones are in expert hands.