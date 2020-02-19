Tipper accident claims 2, critically injures another

Bundibugyo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two people died on spot and another escaped with serious injuries on Tuesday evening in a motor accident at Humya Bridge trading center along Bundibugyo-Fort portal high way in Ntotoro Sub County in Bundibugyo district.

The accident involved a Tipper lorry registration number UAY 889R. Benon Habarulema, the Officer in Charge of Traffic Bundibugyo district identifies the deceased as Bashiru Mugenyi, the tipper driver and resident of Bumate central cell in Bundibugyo town council and Joseph Masereka, a resident of Kabala cell in Bundibugyo town council.

The survivor’s identity couldn’t be established by the time of publishing this story.

According to Habarulema, the accident occurred when the driver of the tipper, which was loaded with bricks and cement lost control as he tried to negotiate a corner forcing the truck to overturn in Semuliki national park.

Baduru Byamaka, an eye witness and resident of Humya Bridge trading center, says the truck failed to negotiate a corner and hit a UNRA sign post before overturning.

URN