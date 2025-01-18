TikTok to shut down without Biden’s “definitive” assurance

LOS ANGELES, the United States | Xinhua | TikTok announced Friday that it will be forced to shut down its services for the 170 million users in the United States on Sunday unless U.S. President Joe Biden provides a “definitive” assurance.

The announcement came though Biden’s administration indicated that it will not immediately enforce a law intended to ban the popular video platform nationwide.

In a brief statement on its website, TikTok, headquartered in Los Angeles, warned that unless the Biden administration acts urgently to reassure U.S. companies that provide essential services to the platform, the shutdown process will be unavoidable.

“Unless the Biden Administration immediately provides a definitive statement to satisfy the most critical service providers assuring non-enforcement, unfortunately TikTok will be forced to go dark on January 19,” it said.

Earlier on Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a law forcing TikTok’s Chinese owner, ByteDance, to sell the app to an American company or face a nationwide ban starting on Sunday, just one day before President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

In the wake of the decision, millions of users flocked to TikTok’s site to express their support for the platform.

The White House responded shortly after the Supreme Court’s ruling, shifting responsibility to TikTok and Trump.

“Given the sheer fact of timing, this Administration recognizes that actions to implement the law simply must fall to the next Administration, which takes office on Monday,” the White House said in a statement.

This file photo shows a logo of TikTok’s Los Angeles Office in Culver City, Los Angeles County, the United States. (Xinhua)

In April 2024, Biden signed the bill requiring ByteDance to sell the app within 270 days, citing unfounded national security concerns.

If the company fails to comply, the law mandates that app store operators like Apple and Google remove TikTok from their platforms starting Jan. 19, 2025.

Business insiders warned that unless the Biden administration provides clarity that TikTok’s service providers will not be penalized for violating the ban, these companies will be forced to comply with the law.

The law targets app stores that host the TikTok app, including Apple and Google, and these stores could face heavy fines if they continue offering TikTok for download after Sunday.

Even if TikTok doesn’t shut down on Sunday, the app could become unusable without updates due to the ban. Running outdated software could even pose security risks for users.

Earlier this week, local media reported that TikTok had decided to go dark on the scheduled date if the ban is enforced, effectively rendering the app useless in the United States.

Trump recently urged the Supreme Court to delay the TikTok ban, allowing time for a negotiated solution.

The incoming president’s National Security Adviser pick Mike Waltz told Fox News on Thursday that the incoming administration will work on a deal to keep the “fantastic platform” in place for Americans while protecting their data.

After Friday’s ruling, Trump took to Truth Social to share his thoughts. “My decision on TikTok will be made in the not-too-distant future, but I must have time to review the situation. Stay tuned!” he said. ■