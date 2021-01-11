Thugs break into Mbale NIRA offices

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Mbale is hunting for unknown thugs who broke into the offices of the National Identification and Registration Authority- NIRA. The offices are located at Half London ward Northern city division.

Rogers Taitika, the Elgon Region Police Spokesperson says that the thugs broke into the offices last night and stole four laptops containing the registration details of applicants for National ID and one digital camera used to capture the passport photos of applicants.

Hassan Kaija, the NIRA Regional Manager declined to comment on the matter but urged police to expedite the investigations since the stolen items had vital information.

He also urged police to heighten security patrols especially at Half London ward, where there are rampant cases of theft.

There have been rampant break-ins of NIRA offices in different parts of the country. In 2019, unidentified thieves broke into NIRA offices in Makanga Hill, Kabale Municipality and made off with three laptop computers.

In July last year, unidentified thugs broke into the NIRA offices in Luweero town council and made off with several items. The thugs are said to have stolen seven laptops and one desktop computer and eight digital cameras used to capture the passport photos of applicants.

Last month, thugs broke into Orom Sub County headquarters in Kitgum district and disappeared with several National Identity cards and equipment belonging to NIRA.

