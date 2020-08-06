Three teens in custody after trespassing on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property

Washington, US | XINHUA | Three 15-year-old boys in the southeastern U.S. state of Florida have been taken into custody after trespassing on President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property with an AK-47 in a backpack when fleeing police, local media reported on Thursday.

The teenagers jumped a wall at the Mar-a-Lago, but probably didn’t know that’s where they were, Palm Beach Police spokesman Michael Ogrodnick told local media.

After entering the grounds of the resort, they dumped the backpack, which contained a mini AK-47 with a loaded 14-round magazine, said Ogrodnick.

The three boys are lucky that neither the president nor any of his family members were there, otherwise Secret Service agents might have shot them, Ogrodnick said.

Police officers surrounded the resort and a helicopter and police dog were used to help find them, Ogrodnick said.

The teens have been charged with trespassing with a firearm, burglary with a firearm and resisting arrest without violence, according to a CBS report.

XINHUA