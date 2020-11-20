Three people suffocate to death in Mbarara

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three people have been found dead in Market cell-Nyamityobora, Mbarara city. It is suspected that they suffocated to death.

The three whose bodies were found in a rental this morning have been identified as Susan Nuwahereza Nakyanzi, 22, a resident of Kyahi cell, Sheema district, John King Fisher Kamwine, 48, a resident of Kacucu village, Rukungiri district and Anita Nuwaha, 22, a hawker from Nyamwegabira village, Rukungiri district.

One of the residents identified as Hanifa Nabukeera said that one of the deceased Nuwahereza was a friend with whom they trek to work with every day. She says that she was prompted to go to her home to find her when she failed to show up in the morning as the routine is.

“I was prompted to go and call my friend after waiting for her in vain. We usually go to work at 7 am but it was coming to 8 am and she had not come yet she’s the one who has been picking me everyday to go for work,” she said. Nabukeera adds that when she arrived, she found the door locked and the room was covered in total silence.

Badru Mugume, the village defence secretary, Market cell, said the three who are known for starting their day earlier had not been sighted in the area prompting neighbours to alert him. He also informed the police which broke the door only to find them dead.

Mugume said, “We suspect the three died of suffocation due to a charcoal stove that was left burning, yet the room had no ventilation.

Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi Regional Police Spokesperson said that the bodies have been taken to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital for postmortem as investigations continue.

URN