Three killed in Morocco protests as officials voice willingness for dialogue

RABAT | Xinhua | Three people were killed during youth-led protests near Morocco’s Atlantic coastal city of Agadir, the Moroccan Interior Ministry said Thursday.

A group of protesters attempted to seize weapons and ammunition from a Royal Gendarmerie station in the town of Leqliaa, south of Agadir, on Wednesday night, ministry spokesperson Rachid El Khalfi said. He noted that officers were forced to defend themselves, resulting in the fatalities.

Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch expressed “regret” over the deaths and announced that the government would respond positively to the demands voiced by young people.

In response to the unrest, the Moroccan Cabinet said Thursday it was preparing a series of legal and regulatory reforms aimed at tightening urban planning rules and restructuring the health sector.

Despite the government’s pledges, protests that began across Morocco on Saturday have continued.

On Thursday night at a crossroads near Avenue France in downtown Rabat, Xinhua observed about 50 protesters chanting slogans, while roughly 20 security vehicles and nearly 100 officers stood on guard nearby.

“We want change and to let our voices be heard,” said a female protester, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The demonstrations were sparked by the deaths of at least eight women during childbirth at a public hospital in Agadir, which caused widespread public outrage.

Protesters have demanded major reforms in education and healthcare, criticizing the government for prioritizing spending on international sporting events such as the 2030 FIFA World Cup and the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations instead of improving public services. ■