Three dead after Lugogo accident

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three people have been killed in an accident. The accident occurred on Friday afternoon at Lugogo on Jinja Road, next to the cricket oval.

Eyewitnesses have told URN that a soda Fuso truck ferrying crates of soda, lost control and rammed into a box body truck. The truck then hit a bodaboda rider and two pedestrians.

By the time of filing this report, the bodies were still at the scene, and a section of the road had been closed, paralysing traffic.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW